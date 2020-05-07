The Air National Guard flyover to salute eastern Oklahoma's dedicated health care workers was a tremendous show of support to those working the front lines during this COVID-19 pandemic.
I took my 94-year old mother to watch it at Oklahoma State University Medical Center, and the flyover was inspiring.
Sadly, what was not inspiring was the number of OSUMC's staff who were congregated closely together with no facial masks on. Some had masks on, but at least 50% of the gathered crowd did not.
I saw the Tulsa World’s pictures of the flyover taken at Saint Francis Hospital, and the vast majority of workers were wearing masks.
There was a greater percentage of construction workers in OSUMC's parking lot with masks on than hospital personnel.
Wearing face masks and practicing social distancing are two easy things people can do to protect themselves and others from contracting this virus.
Face masks are a sign of consideration and compassion. They show that you care about your fellow human beings more than you care about the discomfort and inconvenience of wearing a mask.
If there’s a segment of workers that should adhere to these practices, it’s hospital personnel. Too bad that was not the case at OSUMC.
Amy Reynolds, Tulsa
