The phrase “Medicare for All” should be renamed “Stand-In-Line Care” or “Medicaid for All.”
Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren say that if elected president, they will seek to enact a Medicare-for-All, single-payer federal government-run health care system.
Say goodbye to company-sponsored health insurance. Seniors can say goodbye to Medicare Advantage and Medigap.
Currently, Medicare is shortchanging hospitals, doctors, rehabs and medical equipment suppliers, big time. It is only going to get worse, a lot worse.
Why? There are too many seniors in ever-growing numbers and not enough Medicare money coming in to pay for it all.
The liberal thinking is: Why not add another 170 million people to Medicare who already have their own private medical insurance coverage?
If the above-named politicians have their way, taxpayers will have to cough up a reported $32 trillion.
On top of all of that, somebody will be tapped to pay for their pie-in-the-sky Green New Deal.
That somebody is you.
Michael Reynolds, Tulsa
