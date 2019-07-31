I would like to share a conversation I had with my grandmother shortly after our American astronauts walked on the moon.
She said, “Mike, I’ve experienced some exciting things in my life, some good, some bad. I came to Oklahoma in a covered wagon, experienced two world wars, the Depression, and I’ve seen men walk on the moon.”
Yes, grandma, you did experience more history than most of us will in a lifetime.
Mike Sheehan, Collinsville
