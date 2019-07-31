Nation marks 50 years after Apollo 11's 'giant leap' on moon

In this  photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity on July 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP

 Neil Armstrong

I would like to share a conversation I had with my grandmother shortly after our American astronauts walked on the moon.

She said, “Mike, I’ve experienced some exciting things in my life, some good, some bad. I came to Oklahoma in a covered wagon, experienced two world wars, the Depression, and I’ve seen men walk on the moon.”

Yes, grandma, you did experience more history than most of us will in a lifetime.

Mike Sheehan, Collinsville

