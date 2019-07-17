2019-04-24 ne-scooterhitrun p2

Police investigate a hit-and-run that fatally injured a child as he tried to cross Riverside Drive on an electric scooter near 31st Street on Tuesday evening. Police said he was not in a crosswalk. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World

I'm writing about the tragic death of the 5-year-old boy who was killed in April near Gathering Place on Riverside Drive due to alleged negligence by his mother.

There are many sculptures along Riverside Drive. I think this child should be memorialized due to the circumstances of his death.

Why don't we, as a city, pay for a sculpture or even a nice stone with his photograph on it? We can fund this through donations.

The little boy, or any child, should not be forgotten.

Terry Williams, Tulsa

Editor's note: Cadence Reyes-Ortiz, 5, also known as Cadien, was riding on the back of a motorized scooter with his mother when hit by a car. His mother, Evelyn Ortiz-Luevan, was charged with child neglect and negligent homicide. She then fled the country. The driver, Renier Shakur Davison, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision, causing an accident without a valid driver’s license and driving under a suspended license.

