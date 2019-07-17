I'm writing about the tragic death of the 5-year-old boy who was killed in April near Gathering Place on Riverside Drive due to alleged negligence by his mother.
There are many sculptures along Riverside Drive. I think this child should be memorialized due to the circumstances of his death.
Why don't we, as a city, pay for a sculpture or even a nice stone with his photograph on it? We can fund this through donations.
The little boy, or any child, should not be forgotten.
Terry Williams, Tulsa
Editor's note: Cadence Reyes-Ortiz, 5, also known as Cadien, was riding on the back of a motorized scooter with his mother when hit by a car. His mother, Evelyn Ortiz-Luevan, was charged with child neglect and negligent homicide. She then fled the country. The driver, Renier Shakur Davison, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision, causing an accident without a valid driver’s license and driving under a suspended license.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center
Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District