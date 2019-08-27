Regarding the remarkably insensitive comment made by Iowa U.S. Rep. Steve King that rapes and incest helped fill the world and that "It's not the baby's fault" for the sin of the father or the mother ("Steve King-Abortion story," Aug. 15), it's definitely not the fault of the girl or woman physically abused who will suffer mentally for years to come.
How can anyone be so callous and hurtful?
Men are totally clueless to what these girls and women go through.
Until men can endure rape and incest and bear a child as a result, they have no right to judge or legislate their right to choose abortion.
I think Rep. King should apologize and resign his position immediately.
Elaine Egbert, Claremore
