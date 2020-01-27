MARCH FOR LIFE

Dave Schlittler prays while taking part in the Tulsa March for Life on Sunday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 STAFF

Men do not have the right to deny women their rights nor do men have the right to give women their rights.

Jim Maxey, Tulsa

