With just days until the Democratic primary on Tuesday, who is the most qualified candidate?
I think it is Mike Bloomberg. His priorities are health care, climate change, education, corporate tax increases, gun control and beating Donald Trump.
He is our best candidate to beat the most dangerous president we have ever had in the U.S. Look up Bloomberg's website to see how he improved New York City while serving as mayor.
He is an honest businessman, not like our current president, who is corrupt and made his money by deceiving other people.
Bloomberg has an office in Tulsa at 3334 E. 32nd Place. Go by and pick up some brochures and signs to distribute. Mike will get it done!
