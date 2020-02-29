Bloomberg to go face to face against rivals after ad blitz

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is joined on stage by supporters during his campaign launch of "Mike for Black America," at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

With just days until the Democratic primary on Tuesday, who is the most qualified candidate?

I think it is Mike Bloomberg. His priorities are health care, climate change, education, corporate tax increases, gun control and beating Donald Trump.

He is our best candidate to beat the most dangerous president we have ever had in the U.S. Look up Bloomberg's website to see how he improved New York City while serving as mayor.

He is an honest businessman, not like our current president, who is corrupt and made his money by deceiving other people.

Bloomberg has an office in Tulsa at 3334 E. 32nd Place. Go by and pick up some brochures and signs to distribute. Mike will get it done!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags