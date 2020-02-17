After the Iowa Caucus fiasco, watch Michael Bloomberg climb to the top against the other lightweights.
He is the wealthiest and smartest of the batch. My guess is he knows how to top the field just using one of his million-dollar computers with artificial intelligence, computing in seconds what would take years for his competitive mortals.
Also, with $50 billion, he cannot be bought but is able to buy with the others willing to sell.
Cliff Hjelm, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Forbes puts Michael's Bloomberg's net worth at $61.5 billion.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO