Michael Bloomberg in Tulsa

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg acknowledges supporters after speaking at the Greenwood Cultural Center on Jan. 19.

MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 STAFF

After the Iowa Caucus fiasco, watch Michael Bloomberg climb to the top against the other lightweights.

He is the wealthiest and smartest of the batch. My guess is he knows how to top the field just using one of his million-dollar computers with artificial intelligence, computing in seconds what would take years for his competitive mortals.

Also, with $50 billion, he cannot be bought but is able to buy with the others willing to sell.

Cliff Hjelm, Tulsa

Editor's Note: Forbes puts Michael's Bloomberg's net worth at $61.5 billion. 

