It should not be difficult to understand why our illegal immigration problem is out of hand.
I previously heard it said (and this makes perfect sense) that there is a reason these hundreds of thousands of migrants are rushing our borders. They have being financially supported by the likes of Democratic billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer and possibly others, all of whom hate President Trump.
Most of these people are not leaving their countries because of fear for their lives or extreme poverty.
I admit that their countries are not near as prosperous or provide the opportunities that we have here in America.
They are rushing the borders knowing full well we do not have the facilities to hold them and our laws are on their side. Thus, they are released into our country, never to be seen again.
Go figure why the Democrats will not come to the table to work with our president on the asylum laws to fix this.
They want the votes and,. with a reported 11 million undocumented immigrants already in this country, the Democrats are counting on their votes to win elections. That is a real possibility if not a probability. Whatever it takes to get back in power.
Unbelievable? Not really.
Editor's Note: Only American citizens can cast a vote in U.S. elections. There is no evidence George Soros is funding migrants. FactCheck.org found that claim originated last year with tweet from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, and circulated online. The Hill reports California billionaire Tom Steyer donated about $3.3 million since 2017 to immigrant legal aid groups. A World News Group reporter could find no evidence of any funders or organizers to the migrant caravans.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center
Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District