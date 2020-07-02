I was somewhat astounded, but then not, when I saw on the news a picture of Mike Gundy wearing an OAN T-shirt during a fishing trip.
It surprised me that as the Oklahoma State University football coach he was so insensitive to wear the shirt then have a picture taken and shown on social media.
Did he buy the T-shirt or did someone give it to him? Is he totally clueless about this extreme right-wing outlet? If so, what does this tell you about the type of coach OSU football has?
I found his later apology less than heart felt. It was as if someone else wrote it for him instead of his own thoughts as he stumbled through it.
Is he so dense about what black athletes experience every day of their lives? Is he so clueless about systemic racism in our country?
Sounds like OSU needs to hire a coach who lives in the 21st century and who respects all of his athletes no matter their skin tone.
Sondra Biggs, Tulsa
