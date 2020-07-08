I was disappointed to read the editorial "Mike Gundy has embarrassed himself, OSU, its football team and the state" (June 21).
Mike Gundy was born, raised and educated in Oklahoma. He’s one of us. He thinks like we do.
He believes the COVID-19 virus is not worth shutting our lives down, knows a snowflake when he sees one, sees no redeeming quality in social media and is ostensibly a Republican.
I am those too and am not ashamed of Gundy.
I’m proud of everything he’s done, said, stands for, and continues to do for my (and his) alma mater. He is an Oklahoman, with Oklahoma values. He represents us, and I stand with him.
