Disruptive behavior in schools is typically met with punishment, but what if we view the disruption as the child trying to tell us they need help? Would that change how we address their behavior?
According to the Child Mind Institute, at least one or two children in each class of 20 have mental health needs.
Disruptive behavior disorders is an umbrella term for several disorders, such as ADHD, and is often a sign of an imbalance in the child’s life. This could be their own health, disturbances in the family, poverty or abuse and neglect.
It’s far too normal for these concerns to be overlooked, which increases the risk for issues such as criminal behavior, unemployment and suicide.
Rather than labeling the child as a troublemaker by punishing them, it would be more beneficial for the child to learn how to regulate their strong emotions and behaviors.
Children spend the majority of their time at school, and there have been many positive results from schools teaching children mindfulness — a skill that decreases emotional reactions, allowing the brain to observe feelings and urges.
Children can learn this valuable skill as early as kindergarten, which shows them they can acknowledge their feelings and respond more appropriately, rather than lashing out in class.
Teachers incorporating mindfulness in classrooms or detention are observing decreasing disruptive behavior.
Rather than schools’ disciplinary actions that perpetuate a negative self-image with dangerous results, this approach is setting our children up for success.
Carolyn Hendricks, Broken Arrow
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video