A few weeks ago, I visited the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 81st Street and Sheridan Road.
I picked up a few items and checked out in the self-help area. I used my credit card to get $80 cash back. I took my items and my receipt and left the store.
I woke up in the middle of the night not remembering if I got my cash from the dispensing slot.
The cash was not in my wallet. I was convinced I would never see that cash again.
I went back to the store the next day and asked if anyone had found the $80. I noticed a lady, Susie, who was helping in the checkout area the day before was in that same area.
I asked her if anyone found the $80. A big smile came on her face. She had found the money and had turned it in to the store’s office.
I consider this to be a real miracle.
It is an example of the integrity and honesty of Walmart employees. Susie would get my vote for employee of the month ... or year.
Thanks, Susie, for making my shopping experience at your store so very special.
