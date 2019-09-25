A headline on Aug. 30 in the Tulsa World announced “New genetic links to same-sex sexuality found in huge study.”
The headline and the first portion of the Associated Press account below it are misleading.
The study in question was conducted by Andrea Ganna and others and was described in the August 30 online version of Science Magazine.
In its report of the study, the BBC stated that the study concluded there is no single “gay gene.” The BBC report said that genetic factors accounted for, at most, 25% of same-sex behavior.
In a companion report on the study in the same issue of Science Magazine, it is stated that “genetic variation accounts for a small fraction of same-sex sexual behavior.” That same report also states that “because the Ganna study found that the genetic loci they isolated predict less than 1% of same-sex behavior of individuals, using these results for prediction …is wholly and unreservedly impossible.”
The advocacy group GLAAD acknowledged that the Ganna study confirmed that there is “no conclusive degree to which nature or nurture influenced how a gay or lesbian person behaves.”
As one of the researchers in the Ganna study stated in the BBC report, “A genetic test for if you’re going to have a same-sex relationship is not going to work.”
Tim Sullivan, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The Associated Press story states in the first paragraph that the study found new evidence about a possible genetic contribution to same-sex behavior, but it also “echoes research that says that there are no specific genes that make people gay.” It also included comments from researchers outside the study to show varied reactions.
