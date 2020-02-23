Tally’s Good Food Cafe is one of the best known eateries in the Tulsa area.
While traveling throughout the country, I have been able to use Tally’s as a food reference and as a geographical locator on a number of occasions.
When I returned to the city recently, I was shocked to find several of Tally’s streetside trees cut down, leaving the previously attractive corner bereft of a sense of coolness.
Upon inquiring of a staff member, I was told that the removed trees were the result of a confrontation between the owner and city of Tulsa.
While I do not know, nor perhaps should not know, of the issues involved between owner Tally Alame and the city, I do know of the extensive money and plans that Tally has poured into the intersection of 11th Street and Yale Avenue to make the area a more attractive and appealing multi-use facility.
His efforts have been met by those of the city, leaving me somewhat perplexed as to this recent negative result.
I would request and appeal to neighbors and patrons who are aware of the situation to submit your ideas and influence to Tally and the city so that a developing area may continue to grow and develop for all of us who care.
