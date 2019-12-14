What happened to the days when a family, or people in general, would get in their vehicles and shop for the things they needed? I miss those days of social interaction.
Today, we are teaching ourselves and our children to become antisocial and lazy.
With the progression of online grocery pickup that is so prevalent in many stores, some people have come to rely on this service to promote laziness.
Some people go so far as to use Door Dash and not even get out of their house. Then, to top it off, they get mad because they might have to wait in their car for longer than expected.
Do people ever consider that there may be a problem leading to an order not getting out quickly?
We need to go old school and shop for ourselves. I understand that for disabled and elderly people, it is a great service.
However, some people use these services because of pure laziness or, oh, I forgot, they don't want to have to take kids to the store because they will have to be responsible for them.
Let's all get back in to life and quit being so lazy and antisocial. I loved the good old days!
