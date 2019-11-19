I got up this morning expecting to open the Tulsa World and find out if our Mannford Pirates won their football game.
I thumbed over to the sports section, and looked and looked, but no score on the Mannford game. It seems funny to me that the Tulsa World can get scores from as far away as Idabel, Jay, Purcell and Paul’s Valley but cannot get the score from a small town within 25 miles of its offices.
Just because our Pirates did not have a really great season doesn’t mean we are not interested in the outcome of all their games.
Glenn Johnston, Mannford
