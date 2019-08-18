“Once to every Man and Nation comes the moment to decide, in the strife of truth with falsehood, for the good or evil side," poet James Russell Lowell wrote. We are now at that moment to decide.
Most of us were reared to respect others, regardless of their background, appearance and social power.
We may object to someone’s ideas, beliefs and opinions. To confront those ideas is fair game, sometimes an obligation.
But, reticence, empathy and basic respect for one another, should restrain us from personally insulting one another. This basic social fabric enables human beings to live together in some sort of peace.
Sadly, the U.S. elected a president who regularly vilifies, insults and demonizes people with whom he disagrees and hates.
Recently, he invited female members of Congress to “go back where they came from,” referencing their race. Subsequently, he accused an African American member of Congress of coming from “a disgusting rodent infested mess.”
His inhumane policy toward immigrants is dehumanizing. He continues a long history of brutality and oppression toward women and minorities.
President Trump must be defeated by the people of this country who, we hope, still believe something he never has believed: that all people are created equal.
America deserves a president who believes in the equality of all people and who treats all people as equals, especially those with whom he disagrees.
Trump should read and emulate President Lincoln, “With malice toward none; with charity for all.” But, he won’t.
The moment to decide is arriving, toward the good or evil side.
