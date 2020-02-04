A recent letter expressed concern about the effect of abortion on our diminished population growth ("Effect of abortion on declining U.S. population being ignored," Jan. 17).
The logic of the letter implies the solution would be to curtail abortions. The thinking doesn't go far enough.
A law should be enacted immediately requiring all women of child bearing age to produce 2.1 children. That is the number required to maintain a stable population. If they fail to fulfill their obligations by age 40, they would face lengthy prison terms.
Or, we could just stop shooting each other.
The letter cites abortion statistics for 2017. According to the Gun Violence Archive, 15,679 people perished in 2017 from shootings.
Maybe also we could lay off assassinations of public figures from countries that might retaliate by killing us. Wars are notoriously hard on populations.
On the other hand, is the dwindling population really a problem?
President Donald Trump has assured us that “our country is full” and does not need more people. Could he possibly be mistaken? Could those fertile Guatemalans banging on our back gate be a solution and not a problem?
I’m sure if we all put our minds to it and work together, we can solve this population problem together.
Sonia Sniderman, Tulsa
