Taxpayers of the state of Oklahoma need to be informed on the goals of Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Mike Hunter to increase revenues from the tribal gambling.
What will be the exact use of any anticipated funds from the renewal of the tribal gaming compacts?
Voters were duped by the “gambling will pay for our schools” chant that achieved the initial vote to have gambling legalized in the state, then were later informed “well, not all the proceeds will go to education.”
When reports surfaced on the expenditure the tribes have provided for the state of Oklahoma, they have emoted a feeling of generosity from the tribes for many needs of our state.
I am unable to claim any heritage or attachment to any tribe so the question is not linked to any membership on my part.
Basically, the feelings are, “I trust the tribal expenditures more than the state.”
May we please call for full transparency on how and where these newly desired funds will be spent?
And, may we have it in writing in the compact that any new increases will not be relabeled or recalibrated in the future, but exactly as proposed with no changes?
Editor's note: State Question 712, which set up the state's model Indian gaming compact provided that "the state's portion of the money from the gaming authorized by this act would go for treatment of compulsive gambling disorders, to the education reform revolving fund and for college scholarship." Since 2004, the state has received slightly more than $1.5 billion from the tribal gaming compacts, most of of that money has gone to education. All state lottery profits are also dedicated to education.
