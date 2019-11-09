I have only been to Oklahoma once, for business, and I realize that my comments may not be relevant to most residents of this state.
However, I was moved to tears as I read of the historic commutation, and subsequent release, of 462 inmates from Oklahoma prisons.
Congratulations to the citizens of Oklahoma, and to the governor, for this humane and just action. I am an educator, not a politician or criminal rights activist.
However, I know that this action is likely to have profound — and mostly positive— results for those affected by it, and for their children.
I am Jewish, not Christian, but I know that this is exactly what Jesus had in mind when he beseeched us to to be kind and compassionate to one another. Thank you.
