After reading the article “Spare me the moral lectures about Trump” (Feb. 22) by columnist Gary Abernathy, my immediate reaction was, "No, Mr. Abernathy, you spare me any 'what-about-isms' in defense of the president or any president.”
All of us, whether we admit it or not, have said or done things in the past we regret or would take back if we could.
That said, we are not the president with nuclear codes in our possession, nor do we have the kind of power and bully pulpit a president has, for good or ill.
Therefore, referencing a higher authority, "to whom much responsibility is given, much is required" in the form of thoughtful responses and decisions which reflect a high standard of moral authority, behavior and character.
