The Doubleshot Coffee-Mayor G.T. Bynum kerfuffle helpfully illustrates the mutual exclusivity of courageous leadership and name-calling shenanigans ("Local business owner gets blowback over criticism of Mayor Bynum," May 5).
Bynum has taken responsibility for leading and protecting hundreds of thousands of Tulsans and navigating the perilous uncertainty of the moment.
For months, he has put Tulsans' health first and led with courage and grace.
Doubleshot's owner, Brian Franklin, is merely responsible for making and selling good coffee and has full license to engage in gutter antics.
We can be grateful that Bynum's talents aren't wasted in a lesser calling and that Franklin offers a service that we can do without.
Andrea Castaneda, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO