The Latest: Protesters rally at California state Capitol

Protesters gathered outside the "Liberty Fest" rally in front of California State Capitol, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif., to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's Stay At Home Order to stem the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Cuneyt Dil)

President Donald Trump is using each of these behaviors: spreading disinformation, quashing dissent, politicizing independent institutions, amassing executive power, de-legitimizing communities and corrupting elections in his response to the novel coronavirus.

Now the nation has been treated to the troubling sight of men with assault rifles protesting lockdowns in response to the pandemic.

These demonstrations reached a crowning moment when armed protesters entered a capitol building and exhibited a scene of fury and intimidation. They claimed to be expressing the democratic rights of free speech and gun ownership.

But this is an undemocratic form of demonstration. While these armed protesters benefited from the rule of law, they may have intentionally undermined it.

This is not a football player taking a knee, which the president called an expletive.

This social unrest is the other virus a nation has to deal with.

Where is this leading?

When dealing with a virus there four questions to be answered. What caused it? What sustains it? How to combat it? How to get rid of it?

The protesters want to reopen. But there are other responses to consider: revision, rethink, relearn and repair American civic and social rhetoric.

When you inject poison into the political bloodstream, there is an alienation of the truth and critical thinking is exhausted.

James Madison, a founding father, wrote, ”Civic ethics of civility, moderation and compromise are designed to push people toward accommodation.”

Freedom comes from moderation, not from crowds.

John Edelmann, Tulsa

