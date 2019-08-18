A public thank you to Director Eddie Reese and Oxley Nature Center staff, board and volunteers for the clean-up efforts after the disastrous floods this summer.
Thanks to City Park Director Anna America and City Engineer Paul Zachary for recognizing the severity of the issue and the need for securing funds and assistance for a long-term solution to the dump that was uncovered by Bird Creek floodwaters.
My late husband, Bob Jennings, director for 25 years, and crew cleaned up after more floods than I can remember: stinky, miserable, sodden areas that were returned to usable trails, wooded areas and wildlife habitat.
I’m sure he watches from heaven and gives all a naturalist salute for one of the worst assaults nature has given the center!
