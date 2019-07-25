It appears a new group of local activists are calling for the city to reconsider its community policing policy in the wake of a Tulsa Police gang unit operation at the Town Square Apartments recently.
I would suggest this group, who say residents refer to TPD weekly visits as “Task Force Tuesdays,” ask why the police are called so often to this apartment complex. There have been at least 260 calls so far this year.
This group has a responsibility to examine the claim that black Tulsans are more likely to experience use of force by police officers than other Tulsans. What are the reasons?
All of these cases need to be examined, including whether an individual was compliant or combative with police.
It is extremely easy to say a particular group of people are singled out, as opposed to an examination of the facts where use of force is utilized.
Additionally, I think the initial complaints of residents were not entirely truthful, as nobody expected the presence of Mayor G.T. Bynum, who refuted many of the allegations.
We must also remember, the TPD gang unit does not investigate hard-working men and women, but individuals involved in criminal activity.
John E. Coonce, Tulsa
