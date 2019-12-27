Thank you, Wayne Greene, for the recent column (“What we get when we treat our elected officials like children of God, like people worth praying for,” Dec. 1).
I hope the lack of comments was not because we have grown so callus that we do not even respond to the idea of praying for our enemies.
And to the letter concerning President Donald Trump calling “Never Trumpers” scum, I do not know that Trump is a professed Christian, therefore he might be excused. (“Trump insults God with ‘human scum’ comment,” Dec. 14).
Jesus did call those who opposed him “hypocrites and vipers.” We were made in the image of God, but many have chosen to go away from God.
In the Old Testament when a man disobeyed God’s commands, he and his family were swallowed up in the earth. I’d rather be called scum. I have already been called a deplorable.
Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump has stated he is a Presbyterian. In November, the White House announced Florida televangelist Paula White as the new religious adviser in the Office of Public Liaison.
