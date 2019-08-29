There is no public setting immune to the possibility of an active shooter, from movie theaters to concerts to schools to places of worship.
Children as young as 4 prepare for active shooters, and bulletproof backpacks now sit on a shelf in the school supply aisle. Let that sink in.
I have not been a gun violence victim, but I turn on my TV every day and see multiple victims of gun violence. The accumulation over time has me questioning whether we’re living in a war zone and just desperately trying to deny that’s even possible.
The answer to my question is yes. The numbers don’t lie.
We call 911 when we have an emergency knowing first responders will answer. Those are the people putting themselves in harm’s way for us.
Our current legislators would never be mistaken for first responders. They do not rush in. Quite the opposite.
Years have passed while they only offer thoughts and prayers.
I know it’s been a few weeks since the most recent mass shootings, so your attention has likely been captured by any number of things designed to lure your eyes away. Please don’t let that happen.
We need first responder type action in Congress and in the White House to begin addressing this emergency, demand action from this current do-nothing group or elect some first responder types who will.
This is my 911 call.
