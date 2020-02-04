I believe we need a constitutional amendment regarding our impeachment procedure.
I am old enough to say that I have recently been busy and interested watching my second impeachment hearing on TV.
I would also interject that I have never been a party member. I’m an independent. So, I am a fairly open-minded observer.
In watching all this, as it moves along, I have no problem whatsoever with anything, except the conclusion procedure.
The jurors, who will determine the impeachment outcome, are all elected senators and party members. There is no way, overall, that they are going to be independent and open-minded.
The problem is that, before a bit over 100 years ago, our senators were selected by our state houses, not through party elections. So, they were somewhat independent. Not so today.
I believe, for an impeachment jury, we should bring private citizens into the Senate to cast the decision on the final outcome, just as we do in other trials.
Despite the time and effort we have invested in this impeachment, it will have a highly predictable political conclusion, so a true American-type judgment will probably not be rendered.
David W. Porter, Skiatook
