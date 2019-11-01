I've been watching TV coverage of President Trump and Ukraine. All missed the point.
The right to speak and to act in our name resides not in the degrees our elected representatives hold. It doesn't come from the endorsements of party elders.
It's not made from bales of blue suits nor piles of flag-shaped lapel pins. It isn't built from stump speeches nor the ability to raise funds.
Legitimacy comes from winning free and fair elections.
Likewise, the power of our local, state and federal governments aren't made from stone buildings, nor from group pictures of lawmakers.
It doesn't reside in the nation's law enforcement entities or the courts.
Our government's legitimacy comes from the elections that pick our lawmakers and executives. It comes from the consent of the governed.
By the president's own admission, spoken on the White House lawn, he sought and still seeks to have foreign governments interfere in the 2020 election. Trump's actions undercut the foundations of our nation.
This isn't about partisan politics. It isn't about conservative or liberal issues.
This is about the preservation of representative government.
