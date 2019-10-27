To both sides on this issue, I grow weary of reading the accounts slanted to prove one side or the other is wrong.
In a Tulsa World editorial column, Damario Solomon-Simmons brings up the 1921 Race Massacre, Ollie Brooks and Terence Crutcher to deflect the findings of a University of Cincinnati study that contradict some of the findings of the Human Rights Watch ("When they see us: Race has always been a factor in TPD’s use of force against black Tulsans," Oct. 15).
The facts of the deaths of Crutcher and Brooks, while mentioned without context, leads me to believe they are mentioned to inflame a segment of the community angry at law enforcement.
My opinion is both would have been arrested in their encounters with law enforcement had they not died. Among other facts, both had illegal substances in their systems and physical ailments that could have been a contributing factor in their deaths.
The Human Rights Watch report lists others who died after encounters with Tulsa Police.
The report points out that drug treatment, mental health and homelessness are societal issues police are tasked with due to underfunding by state agencies. Each of the deaths named had one of these issues associated with the police encounter.
There are needed reforms. The fees and fines reform mentioned in the report makes sense.
Dealing with racism and bias on both sides is an excellent change that Tulsa is close to addressing.
This is a right and wrong issue, not about who is right.
Editor's Note: Dave Walker spent 36 years as a Tulsa Police officer and detective including leading the homicide division.
