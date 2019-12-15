I will testify that not everyone is thrilled about a race (Williams Route 66 Marathon) that held me and my neighborhood hostage for the duration on a Sunday.
I drove around Florence Park for 4 miles in all directions looking for a way out. Florence Park is bordered by 15th Street, 21st Street and Harvard and Lewis avenues. Even our midway street, Delaware Avenue, was closed to traffic.
I snuck through one block south of 11th Street (Route 66) to get on Oklahoma 51.
Two marathons and the ABATE Toy Run block us in.
It’s time for the planners to bother another neighborhood.
I suggest McLain High School: down and back on Pine Street to Mohawk Park and back to Riverside Drive. There are a lot of good choices just as available.
