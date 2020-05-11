Oklahoma State Capitol

Officials with the state say they have $1 billion available to pay unemployment claims, which have surged this week in Oklahoma. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

It seems that the new employees hired to help with unemployment payments have little authority to resolve problems.

There are three levels of authority. The second level has little or no access to the first level, which is presumably the regular employees.

Maybe some of these employees should be laid off so they can experience hours on the phone trying to get unemployment compensation.

Paul Thompson, Tulsa

