Recently, I was invited to attend the announcement of President Trump’s executive order on Advancing American Kidney Health. A key part of this initiative is increasing the number of kidney transplants performed nationally.
As CEO of LifeShare, Oklahoma’s federally designated organ procurement organization, I am pleased to share progress we and our colleagues in other states are making to increase organ donation and transplantation.
LifeShare is a leader in the donation field, ranking among the highest performers nationally for organ donors recovered and organs transplanted. While Oklahoma and LifeShare have delivered five consecutive record-breaking years of saving lives, the nation has also seen record performance that is the envy of the world.
Our nation’s system for organ donation is complex and highly regulated, providing a strong infrastructure and successful track record.
At LifeShare, we are privileged to play a role in this system and are committed to working with our local and national partners to make it even stronger and more successful.
As we strive for continuous improvement, we support the development of an improved method for measuring organ procurement organizations' performance to identify opportunities for increasing donation and strategies to increase the transplantation of available organs.
We applaud and support the president’s initiative to increase our nation’s kidney health, which will not only serve kidney patients, but all patients waiting for a lifesaving organ.
Editor's Note: Jeffrey P. Orlowski is the president and chief executive officer of LifeShare of Oklahoma.
