I am in favor of a new facility for Gilcrease Museum. The old building has many problems.
However, I am concerned about the proposed size of the new building. The current one is about 134,000 square feet. The new one would be 89,000 square feet. That is a loss of 45,000 square feet or one-third. I have trouble understanding how to acquire more gallery and storage space in an area one-third smaller. I would rather the city include additional money in an upcoming bond issue and build what is needed.
Also, the city and the University of Tulsa should consider building across Newton Street, just south of the current location.
I understand the museum owns that parking lot and the land to the east. That much land could accommodate an 89,000 square foot building and still have room for parking.
That would allow the current museum building to remain open during construction with no need for a storage building.
I'm not sure it is fully understood the difficulties of packing a collection of more than 300,000 items and in locating a suitable building that would meet museum storage standards.
I look forward to a new building. But I am afraid that an expansion, which is a reduction, is a major mistake and that about two weeks after the new building opens, there will be a need for more space. Imagine that!
Joe Meeks, Tulsa
