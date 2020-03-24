81st and Yale

Traffic winds down a curve on Yale Avenue near 84th Street in Tulsa. The city’s master plan calls for the widening of Yale to six lanes between 81st and 91st streets. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

In several areas of our city, there are always new housing developments under construction.

Some are housing units and some are for multiple apartment complexes. This is great for the growth of our city and surrounding areas.

However, I simply don’t understand why the two-lane roads leading into and out of the new neighborhoods aren’t being updated and widened to keep up with the increase in traffic that will surely come when people move in.

Carole Fox, Jenks

