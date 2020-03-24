In several areas of our city, there are always new housing developments under construction.
Some are housing units and some are for multiple apartment complexes. This is great for the growth of our city and surrounding areas.
However, I simply don’t understand why the two-lane roads leading into and out of the new neighborhoods aren’t being updated and widened to keep up with the increase in traffic that will surely come when people move in.
Carole Fox, Jenks
