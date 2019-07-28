I would urge fellow Tulsans to temper their excitement in seeing our town featured in HBO’s upcoming series "Watchmen" due to the circumstances of its ownership.
Of course, the city of Tulsa should be gratified to be depicted in a project from the house of "Game of Thrones."
But as a changing city with vibrant art and music scenes, we should be wary of becoming linked with intellectual properties held through the exploitation of creatives.
Many comic fans will tell you that the "Watchmen" miniseries, originally published by DC Comics from 1986 through 1987, is a creator-owned book whose rights were always meant to revert back to writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons.
But that contract links the reversion to the ending of the first printing of the book.
DC Comics has cruelly continued its first printing of Watchmen for decades to retain the rights, denying the creators their rightful ownership.
It's a move reminiscent of the company’s exploitation of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster over Superman.
As we would for any artist in our growing local community of creatives, let's be mindful and supportive of what creators are owed as we enjoy their work.
