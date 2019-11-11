Bulldog Edition

 John Clanton

Oh, so now the Tulsa World places national news on the front page above the fold when it concerns the possible impeachment of our president!

This shows the newspaper's bias.

National and international news should always be on the front page above the fold.

The Tulsa World's constant local human interest stories, that are of interest to a small minority, should fall below. Everyone is concerned about national and international news.

Please get your priorities straight.

