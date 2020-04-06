Does the Tulsa World realize how comedic the serious news has become in the enthusiasm to negatively report on President Donald Trump?
So now the newspaper found a restaurant owner who claims Trump is being unrealistic by aspiring to open up business by mid-April ("Many businesses cautious about restarting economy amid virus," March 29).
Every restaurant owner I know is getting further under water by the day.
The newspaper found one who looks at empty streets and seems more cynical about presidential foresight than concerned about all the meals he isn’t serving.
James Mazzei,Tulsa
Editor's Note: The story was written by reporters of the Associated Press in reaction to President Donald Trump's earlier goal of having businesses in the U.S. operating by April 12. He has since expanded the federal physical distancing guidelines through May 1.
