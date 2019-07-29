Much criticism has been made recently on every proposal addressing environmental threats, including climate change, that comes from Democratic presidential candidates. One editorial published in another Oklahoma newspaper dismissed these ideas as unrealistic "magic thinking."
Biologists (my degree is from Oklahoma City University) and science majors have trusted the voluminous cross-discipline certainty emerging over the past 50 to 80 years that humanity is seriously degrading the life systems that support all life.
For more than 40 years, serious attention has been paid to the 100-year consciousness that burning fossil fuels add to the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, lending to the greenhouse effect that carbon dioxide and other gases cause in warming the atmosphere.
It is criminally irresponsible for U.S. government officials, major media outlets and political commentators to continue dismissing, ignoring or denying environmental threats to all life on earth.
The flooding of New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina is the forecast for thousands of coastal cities and towns around the globe. World food production will be decreased even as human populations continue rising (currently, by 80 million new souls every year).
The rising extinction rate of species has become a holocaust. It's been reported that half of all animal life living on earth in 1970 is gone.
The 2020 elections must result in a Congress and White House committed to implementing policies worthy of humanity's capacity to imagine our future.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.