Socialism seems to be the favorite negative epithet of a number of entrenched politicians of the Republican persuasion.
This word usage indicates delusion or attempted deception on the part of the speakers.
Those shouting about the dangers of socialism need to consider the government provided services that would be within their implied definition of socialism: farm subsidies, unemployment benefits, schools, roads, bridges, zoos, colleges, universities, airports, libraries, police, fire, health departments, National Weather Service, FDIC, Federal Housing Administration, Medicare, Social Security and many others.
We are currently engaged in a social democracy or practicing democratic socialism supported by capitalism. No one is advocating that capitalism be eliminated.
The government— whether city, county, state or national — uses collected revenue from citizens and businesses to provide services to benefit the public.
The question is what and how many services are necessary for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
None of the ideas presented by the current presidential candidates fits the definition of socialism found in legitimate reference sources. These ideas put forth a more compassionate and inclusive vision of the United States.
Some of the proposals are not fiscally attainable, but many are worthy of consideration. The label of socialism has no merit or validity in these discussions.
Those who cry socialism and point to Russia, Cuba, North Korea, Venezuela, China, Syria and Colombia as examples need to realize those are not socialist entities; they are just unfortunate countries taken over by groups subscribing to the Al Capone business model.
Tom Payne, Tulsa
