Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma tribes need to find a common ground. We do not need commercial gaming operations in the state of Oklahoma.
Mike Sheehan, Collinsville
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Thank you for Reading!
