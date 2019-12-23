INDIAN TRIBAL GAMING COMPACTS GAMBLING

Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, speaks about the state of tribal gaming compact negotiations during a press conference on the south side of the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, ON Dec. 17. NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman

 NATE BILLINGS

Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma tribes need to find a common ground. We do not need commercial gaming operations in the state of Oklahoma.

Mike Sheehan, Collinsville

