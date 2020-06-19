If there was any remaining doubt about the rising numbers of COVID-19, it is now official.
The Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said a large indoor rally with 19,000 to 20,000 people "is a huge risk factor" and wishes to postpone for everyone's safety, including the president.
Is there no one in our city with the authority to force a postponement? Is there no local office with the authority to mandate social distancing by the audience by limiting attendance?
This rally is a clear and imminent danger to the health of members of our community. We need to take a stand. We have the right to protect our fellow citizens.
We should not let Tulsans sign waivers and pack themselves into an event that will likely end up causing many deaths.
Jonathan Pinkey, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video