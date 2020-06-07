Our state legislators lie when they tell us that voting by mail without the signature of a notary public invites fraud. There is absolutely no evidence that this is true.
Besides Oklahoma, only a handful of states (including Mississippi) require notarized absentee ballots.
Five states conduct 100% of their voting by mail without notaries, yet no evidence of fraud can be found there.
Lord knows that opponents of voting by mail have looked hard for fraud, but they can't find anything. Even the Kris Kobach/Mike Pence commission on voter fraud was quietly disbanded because it could find no fraud.
Why would our governor and a majority of Oklahoma legislators want to keep the notary requirement for most absentee ballots?
They are pretending to fear fraud because they want mail-in voting to be as difficult as possible and are afraid to tell the truth as President Donald Trump has.
Trump said, live on Fox News, that "if you ever agreed to (mail-in voting) you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” He also has tweeted that mail-in voting would “lead to the end of our great Republican Party.”
While some of our legislators lie to us shamelessly, Trump has told the truth. He is wrong about the likely outcome, but he was honest about why he fears non-Republicans voting by mail.
It's time for Oklahoma voters to take charge of this issue. Initiative petition, anyone?
