I hate bullies. A bully is someone who enlarges and promotes inequality for their own personal benefit.
Inequality, that is, the lack of equality, takes many forms: Racism, sexism and economic inequalities have existed and still exist within the U.S.
What does "all men are created equal" mean to each of us today? When is an individual granted membership into "men"? At birth, conception or reaching an age of codified majority, or skin color, gender grouping, property ownership, voting or by joining the military?
You are granted "men" membership when you step up as an equal and treat all other "men" with equality. Those who organize, implement and justify structural roadblocks to those stepping up are oligarchs, autocrats and would be monarchists.
They are bullies.
We should strive to empower and enable individuals to step up, become equal and contribute to the common good to the best of their individual abilities.
We must empower and enable children, who are our future generations, to create and embrace being equal. We have chosen to organize ourselves to reward those who work individually and cooperatively contribute and achieve more, often with communal resources, but as equals not as our superiors.
This has benefited all of us.
In addition, we do need leaders to keep us moving forward and incurring shared benefits; we do not need bullies. Bullies protect themselves and their power by acting to prevent sharing and equality.
Steve Heifner, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief