The letter "Abortion Reality" (Oct. 18) is no more than an exercise in fear mongering and voyeurism. The writer assumes graphic details are a deterrent to procedures that are really none of his concern.
The Tulsa World is thankfully not obligated to give its readers a blow-by-blow of a private medical procedure.
A fatality in which the fetus died would be just that: death of a fetus. No lurid descriptions are necessary.
Maybe pro-life advocates could use that zeal to encourage and educate men on the importance of contraception and sterilization. They can be as graphic as desired.
