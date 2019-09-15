I agree with Tulsans who have questioned the need for a new, $20 million-plus Pedestrian Bridge being built over the river (“Tulsa will regret tearing down Pedestrian Bridge,” July 28).
The unique, historic, original bridge might yet be restored and enjoyed for decades.
I know many Tulsans, myself included, have already missed being able to spend time on that bridge. It was one of the best spots in town - a natural hangout, widely visited.
We have been told it is “structurally unsound.” Do you really think the folks who built it for the railroad couldn’t get it back up to par in short order, if they were around?
I bet the city could repair and reopen it in half the time and for under half the cost of the newly proposed bridge. Have estimates even been attempted?
Mayor Bynum says he wants a “timeless” bridge that blends in with the Gathering Place.
Well, not everything near the Gathering Place has to look like the avant-garde, and the bridge that still stands is already timeless in its authenticity.
