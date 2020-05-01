I've been reading many of the letters to this paper during the COVID-19 virus.
The letters from haters of President Donald Trump are the most unwelcome during this time.
One recent letter about the president's handling of this crisis was just snarky. At a time like this, such a letter telegraphs indifference to the real suffering this virus is causing.
Another letter was concerned not about the human suffering of the crisis but that China is being blamed for it. It suggested mobs would attack the first Chinese person found. Nuts!
This disease came from China, and the authorities there kept it quiet until it was too late to stop its spread.
