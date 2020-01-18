I am responding to the inaccuracies in the letter “Remember U.S. Standards” (Dec. 31).
The phrase “slavery was ended on the North American continent” conflates the Emancipation Proclamation and the passing of the 13th Amendment. There is no mention of the exception to the 13th Amendment: slavery exists as punishment for crime.
The 13th protects for-profit prisons where inmates are forcibly moved across state lines and work for less than minimum wage, or even no wage at all.
The letter laments the division of our country, quotes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and wishes to return to a mysterious time when the U.S. had more agreeable “standards.” Which year has the polite order that we should return to?
Our country has systematically divided and oppressed certain groups of people since inception and hasn’t stopped. Disorder is a consequence of this system.
Fighting this system, not lamenting disorder or division, requires MLK’s radical view of justice.
I recommend a different MLK quote: “The Negro's great stumbling block in the stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner but the white moderate who is more devoted to order than to justice.”
