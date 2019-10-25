Regarding the editorial cartoon published on Oct. 15, proponents of Medicaid expansion claim Oklahoma is foolish to walk away from “generous” federal reimbursements for new enrollees.
But there is no special pot of money from which the federal government covers new Medicaid expansion costs.
Federal spending on Medicaid is based on the costs associated with each current enrollee. If Oklahoma expanded Medicaid, it would mean more state and federal spending.
All of the federal share would be added to the annual deficit and thus the national debt. Expanding Medicaid would simply mean Oklahomans, and everybody else paying the federal credit card bill, would pay more — much more in fact.
According to projections based on current data from other expansion states and a report commissioned by Oklahoma’s state Medicaid agency, Oklahoma taxpayers could be on the hook for $374 million if the state expanded Medicaid.
Oklahoma already spends more than $5.4 billion on its Medicaid program, that’s a 158% increase since 1998, and enrollment has more than doubled during that time period as well.
Oklahoma taxpayers must choose fiscal restraint and reject Medicaid expansion.
Spending more so-called free money today will only saddle future generations of taxpayers with insurmountable debt.
Kaitlyn Finley, Oklahoma City
Editor's Note: Kaitlyn Finley is a policy research fellow at the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video